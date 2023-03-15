Cairo: Bookings for performing Umrah or minor pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia during Ramadan are no longer available in 13 days of the month, according to a media report.

There has been a high turnout to book reservations via app Nusuk for undertaking Umrah during Ramadan, which usually marks the peak season for lesser pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Okaz newspaper said.

A breakdown of reservations made so far via the app shows 13 days of the month, including the last 10 days of Ramadan, have already been fully booked, it added.

There has been a high demand for undertaking Umrah in six other days of the month, the report said.

Saudi Arabia has said that Umrah permits during Ramadan, due to begin next week, can be obtained for Muslims from inside and outside the kingdom via Nusuk.

The nusuk.sa platform enables Muslims wishing to undertake Umrah or visit the holy sites in the kingdom to obtain the necessary visas and permits as well as to book related packages electronically.

Saudi Arabia has in recent months unveiled a slew of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country to undertake Umrah.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) is located in the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

Saudi authorities have also extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport.

Saudi citizens can apply for visas inviting their friends abroad to visit the kingdom and undertake Umrah.

Saudi Arabia has also issued a stopover transit visa, allowing the holder to perform Umrah, visit the Prophet’s Mosque and attend different events across the kingdom.

The four-day transit visa is valid for 90 days.

The kingdom last week said GCC residents are eligible to apply for a tourist visa, regardless of their profession, allowing them to perform Umrah.