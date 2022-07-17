Cairo: Around 12 million litres of the Zamzam water were distributed to Muslim pilgrims at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia’s city of Mecca in 15 days, an official has said.
The quantity was made available to the faithful across the holy site over the period from 1st to 15th of Dhu al-Hajjah Islamic month during which the Hajj pilgrimage rites were performed, according to Abdulrahman Al Zahrani, a senior official in charge of Zamzam directorate at the Grand Mosque.
“Distribution of Zamzam bottles is carried out through 300 mobile bags provided by 1,1150 workers,” he was quoted by the Saudi news agency SPA as saying.
Water containers, mobile bags and smart carts are regularly washed and sanitised by workers meeting all hygienic rules using environmentally friendly materials, he said.
Nearly 900,000 pilgrims mostly from outside Saudi Arabia performed this year’s Hajj that ended last week, after the kingdom eased restrictions against the COVID-19 pandemic that had prompted authorities to limit the rites to domestic pilgrims for two years.