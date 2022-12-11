Cairo: Dealing in substandard honey in Saudi Arabia is punishable by 10 years in prison and a fine of SR10 million, a legal expert has warned.
Famous for high-quality honey brands, Saudi Arabia produces more than 5,000 tons of honey annually.
“Promoting adulterated honey as a natural product is considered a sort of food fraud,” said Faisal Al Maymuni, a legal advisor, said.
He told Saudi television Al Ekhbariya that offenders face 10 years in jail and a fine of SR10 million.
Last week, public prosecution in Saudi Arabia sternly warned against trading in substandard food items, saying the practice is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of SR10 million.
The kingdom’s public prosecution said the convicted offender will also be banned from practicing any food business along with suspending or invalidating the licence.
Cases categorised as food adulteration include the use of non-permitted additives, a discrepancy between food labels and actual contents; inclusion of an ingredient lowering nutritious value, concealing a flaw, change volume or weight; sale past expiry date; and inclusion of any pork, pig fats, alcohol or other non-halal food.