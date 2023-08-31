Public hygiene in restaurants and other establishments:

Staff caught picking their nose, spitting, touching their mouth, or exhibiting low personal hygiene: Fines range from 400 to 2,000 riyals.

Presence of workers displaying symptoms of illness, wounds, or blisters: Fines range from 400 to 2,000 riyals.

Employing workers without a health certificate or with an expired/incorrect one will attract fines ranging from 200 to 2,000 riyals.

Fines for low hygiene standards in toilets, presence of pests, unclean appliances, and unsterilized equipment range between 200 and 4,000 riyals.

Licensing and business regulations:

Engaging in business activities without obtaining a municipal license can lead to a penalty ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 riyals.

Fines for practicing activities outside of what has been licensed or without appropriate permissions range from 400 to 5,000 riyals.

Road and public space violations by contractors:

Contractors failing to adhere to regulations related to drilling, waste disposal, and public property can face fines from 200 up to 50,000 riyals, depending on the severity of the offence.

Building and construction violations:

Initiating construction or demolition without licenses or exceeding the building permit limits can lead to fines as high as 50,000 riyals.

Gas stations and petroleum violations:

Selling non-compliant or mixed fuels could result in fines ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 riyals.

Tobacco sales violations:

Selling or providing tobacco products to individuals under 18 years or operating without the necessary licenses will attract fines between 1,000 to 5,000 riyals.

Medical facilities and health practitioners:

Breaching health requirements, mismanaging medical waste, or misusing medical devices can result in hefty fines, ranging from 2,000 to 50,000 riyals.