Cairo: Saudi police have arrested eight individuals for involvement in public violence across two separate incidents. Among those arrested are seven expatriates detained in Riyadh after they were seen in a video clip fighting in a public place due to a dispute among themselves.

Police identified the seven as Pakistani and Afghan nationals, who have been referred to public prosecution. Authorities are also set to arrest the individual who documented and posted the incident online for violating the Kingdom's anti-cybercrime law.

Meanwhile, a Saudi man was arrested in Al Muzahmeya governorate, part of the Riyadh region, after appearing in a video clip attacking another individual in a public place due to a dispute.

In recent months, Saudi authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with various law-breaking and violent incidents. In September, police reported the arrest of 12 expatriates for their involvement in a public fight in Riyadh.

In July, they apprehended 11 expatriates for obstructing traffic in the city and documenting the act online. The offenders included 10 Bangladeshis accused of causing disruptions for passersby, while another suspect was arrested for capturing the act on video in violation of anti-cybercrime laws.

In June, police arrested 14 expatriates in Riyadh suspected of stealing copper cables valued at over SR8 million. The offenders were identified as 12 resident Pakistanis and two Afghan nationals who stole cables worth SR8.3 million from construction sites and warehouses in Riyadh, using stolen vehicles to carry out their crimes, according to a police statement.