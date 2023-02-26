Cairo: A collection of old Pepsi cans came under the hammer at a recent auction in the Saudi capital Riyadh and fetched SR1,010, a Saudi news portal has reported.
Al Marsd cited an online video that shows a briefcase containing the items at the auction starting with a price of SR550 before the auctioneer eventually puts it at SR1,010.
It was not immediately clear how old the cans are.
Last year, a rare large coffee pot was reportedly auctioned off in Saudi Arabia, according to a social media video.
The footage showed the pot placed on a table at a public auction as an auctioneer clad in the traditional Saudi attire opened the sale with a price of SR7,500.
There was no word how much the pot eventually fetched.
The coffee pot, locally known as dalla, is closely linked to hospitality heritage in the Arabian Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia designated 2022 as the “Year of Saudi Coffee” under the Quality of Life Programme in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious development scheme.
The “Year of Saudi Coffee” was a national initiative celebrating Saudi coffee through a wide array of events and competitions.
The Ministry of Culture last year renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.
In September, Saudi Arabia launched a unique competition inviting musicians to compose pieces mixing sounds of musical instruments with those of making Saudi coffee as part of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiatives.