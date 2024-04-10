Exchanging greetings adorned with floral gifts has become a cherished tradition in the region.

Image Credit: SPA

Known for its flowery blossoms and lush springtime landscapes, the Northern Borders attract picnickers from both within and outside the kingdom.

Florists in the Northern Borders are bustling with activity as locals and visitors flock to their stores to purchase roses and gifts for their families and friends.

Eid, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan, sees a surge in business for these florists.

To make the most of the occasion, vendors showcase their expertise by crafting exquisite floral arrangements designed to captivate customers and cater to their preferences.

Speaking to the Saudi news agency SPA, the shop owners emphasized the significance of flowers in conveying messages of tolerance, affinity, and cordiality. They revealed that they enhance the allure of their merchandise by infusing them with fragrances and adorning them with captivating accessories and sweets. Customers actively participate in the selection process, choosing their preferred colours, types of flowers, sizes, and wrappings.

Some shoppers expressed their enthusiasm for purchasing flowers, aromatic plants, souvenirs, and gifts for their acquaintances and friends during Eid. They described Eid as a golden opportunity to shower loved ones, including parents and friends, with presents. According to them, a bunch of roses holds various expressions such as love, serenity, romanticism, happiness, purity, beauty, fidelity, friendship, success and joy, resonating with people worldwide.

Eid Al Fitr typically commences on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, marked by family gatherings and visits.