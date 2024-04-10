Photos: UAE leaders perform prayers, exchange greetings on Eid Al Fitr
Crown Princes, number of Sheikhs, dignitaries, citizens and residents also attend
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received Rulers of the Emirates, Crown princes, Deputy rulers and well-wishers on Eid Al-Fitr at Al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer alongside worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah exchanged Eid greetings with the worshippers.
In Ajman, His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, offered Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Zaher Palace mosque in Ajman. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents performed prayers alongside the Ajman Ruler.
After the prayer, Sheikh Humaid exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today morning performed the Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Eid Grand Musalla in Khuzam. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Ruler.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah greets well wishers after the Eid prayers.
His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah is greeted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, offered prayers at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group perform Eid prayers in Dubai.
