Dubai: A young Saudi girl has broken the Guinness World Records to become the world’s youngest female to publish a book series, after writing a series of novels (Treasure of the Lost Sea, Portal of the Hidden World, and Beyond the Future World), Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
According to Guinness World Records, Ritaj Hussain Al Hazmi was aged 12 years 295 days at the time of her record being verified.
Ritaj pens fiction stories for children to help them think more creatively and widen their imagination, selling the books through her online store and other online portals.
“I started writing at the age of six while I was accompanied by my family to study abroad,” she said.
At only seven years old, Ritaj started visiting libraries in Saudi Arabia and eventually started writing short stories.
She published her first novel, written in English and titled Treasure of the Lost Sea, in 2019. Her second book, titled Portal of the Hidden World, was published in November 2020.
After her second book was published, Ritaj qualified for the record for the youngest person to publish a book series (female) and after her application was reviewed, was awarded the title.
Ritaj followed this up with her third novel, Beyond the Future World.
Treasure of the Lost Sea tells the story of two siblings who live on a deserted island with a poor family. Their lives are full of challenges, hardships and perseverance. But then, something happens, and their lives take an unexpected turn towards a new world in which they embark on an adventure and become its heroes.
Ritaj was born in Dhahran, Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, speaks Arabic and English and now, aged 14, is learning Japanese too.