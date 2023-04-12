Tehran: An Iranian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to pave the way for reopening diplomatic missions as the two countries prepare to normalise relations, seven years after a split.
The announcement came just days after a Saudi delegation made a similar visit to Tehran hot on the heels of a historic meeting in China between the two governments’ foreign ministers who vowed to bring stability to the region.
“The Iranian delegation arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday to visit and reopen the Iranian embassy and consulate in accordance with the recent agreement between the two countries,” Iran’s official Irna news agency reported.
“One team is due to to travel to Jeddah to prepare for the reopening of Iran’s consulate there and its representation in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, while the other will remain in Riyadh to reopen the embassy,” IRNA added.
read more
- Iran-Saudi Arabia deal boosts hopes for more cooperation with Arab neighbours
- Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to reopen embassies, ease travel
- Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
- US deploys cruise-missile submarine in Mideast amid Iran tensions
- Iranian bags $800,000 in Quran recital competition in Saudi Arabia
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been invited to Saudi Arabia, according to Tehran, in what would be the first visit of its kind since Mohammad Khatami went in 1999.
The flurry of diplomatic activity follows last month’s landmark, Chinese-brokered announcement that Iran and Saudi Arabia, who have backed opposing sides in conflicts around the Middle East, would work towards resuming ties.
Riyadh broke off relations in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following the execution of Saudi Shiite cleric Nimr Al Nimr - one in a series of flashpoints between the long-time foes.
Since the March 10 announcement, the two countries’ foreign ministers have met in China and a Saudi “technical delegation” met Iran’s chief of protocol in Tehran last week, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
As the contacts grow, Saudi Arabia is also negotiating with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, eight years after launching a military intervention aimed at dislodging them from power in its impoverished neighbour.
Saudi ambassador Mohammad Al Jaber travelled to Sana’a, Yemen’s rebel-held capital, this week hoping to “stabilise” a lapsed truce and work towards a “comprehensive political solution” between the Houthis and the ousted government.
Saudi Arabia gathered a multinational coalition to fight the Houthis in 2015, after the rebels took control of Sana’a and large swathes of the country, forcing the government to flee.