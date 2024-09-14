Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s former Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Khalid bin Qarar Al Harbi, has been sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison after a court found him guilty of a number of corruption-related offences, including bribery, embezzlement, and abuse of power.

The conviction, announced by the Ministry of Interior, follows intensive investigations led by the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

Al Harbi was arrested following a Royal Decree that dismissed him from his position and flagged several violations including the misuse of office to amass personal wealth.

The court issued Al Harbi a ten-year sentence for bribery, forgery, and related crimes, alongside a fine of 1 million Saudi Riyals (approximately $267,000), which will be deposited into the state treasury. A subsequent ten-year term was added for exploiting government contracts and embezzling public funds.

In a detailed breakdown of the court's decision, authorities stated that Al Harbi will also be stripped of bribe payments totalling over 10 million Saudi Riyals and approximately 2.8 million Riyals he embezzled. These amounts are to be returned to the state treasury.

Additionally, two pieces of agricultural land acquired through illicit means and other assets valued together at over 584,000 Riyals will be confiscated.