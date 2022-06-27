181106 Moon sighting
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon of the Islamic month of Dhu Al Hijjah on Wednesday evening, June 29.

The court urged all Muslims to sight the new moon of Dhu Al Hijjah during which the annual Hajj pilgrimage is performed. Eid Al Adha is celebrated on the 10th of Dhu Al Hijjah.

The court urged anyone, who spots the crescent with the naked eye or via a telescope to inform the nearest court, to register a testimony there or contact the nearest centre to assist him in reaching the nearest court.

