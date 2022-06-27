Dubai: The International Astronomical Centre has announced that Saturday, July 9, is likely to be the first day of Eid Al Adha in most Islamic countries.
Mohammad Odeh, Chairman of the International Astronomical Centre, on Monday said that the month of Dhu Al Hijjah is likely to begin on Thursday, 30 June.
The UAE people will, therefore, enjoy a long weekend in less than two weeks, as Eid Al Adha is getting closer.
This means Friday, July 8 will mark Arafa day, which is considered the most important and holiest day in the Islamic calendar. It is the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, and the day after is the first day of the major Islamic holiday of Eid Al Adha.
According to the UAE’s approved holiday calendar, Eid Al Adha holiday will be four days starting from Friday, July 8 till Monday, July 11 with work expected to resume on Tuesday, July 12.
However, the Eid holiday might be extended to 10 days if the Cabinet decided to prolong it until Sunday, July 17 as was the case during Eid Al Fitr when the cabinet approved a weeklong holiday instead of five days.
Eid Al Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.
The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.