1 of 10
Dubai’s Green Planet is offering guests a chance to spend a night in the tropical bio-dome as part of ‘Night at The Rainforest’ Experience. Located in City Walk, the indoor eco-system is Dubai’s answer to an educational and recreational bio-dome, home to 3,000 exotic plants and animals. The sleepover experience starts from 5pm until 8am the next morning, spending the night in one of The Green Planet’s comfortable tents.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 10
Check out the new Mohammed bin Rashid Library in Dubai, which is the largest library in the region. It’s free to enter and is spread across seven floors. The library boasts more than 1.1 million printed and digital books in Arabic and foreign languages, over 6 million dissertations, around 73,000 music scores and more.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
3 of 10
The Observation Deck at 300 is a prime spot to soak in views of the capital. It’s located on level 74 of Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers and is Abu Dhabi’s highest vantage point. Visitors can indulge in clear, birds-eye views as they’re perched 300 metres above ground.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 10
Get in touch with nature at the The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, which is the largest in the Middle East. It houses more than 46,000 animals and features activities such as a glass bottom boat ride and a glass bridge walk.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
5 of 10
The 25th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises will bring loads of offers and excitement that will run over 10 weeks from July 1 to September 4. From shopping, to concerts and more, there will be something for everyone.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 10
Ras Al Khaimah makes for a cool trip. Not only are there waves lapping at the shore and opportunities to get on a boat but there’s also mangrove exploring to be done. Keep a camera ready – your odds of seeing a photogenic flamingo are high.
Image Credit:
7 of 10
Rain Room brings fun, intrigue to Sharjah. Visitors can enjoy downpour without getting wet — via motion sensors, the ‘rain’ falls around you, not on you.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 10
Get ready to shiver and shake when you play at Ski Dubai, home to a ski slope, penguin encounters, snowboarding areas and of course, that quintessential hot chocolate.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
9 of 10
Score! You don’t need to go outside in the sweltering heat to play basketball or football anymore. Dubai Sports World has spots for activities including gymnastics and badminton this summer. While entry to this Dubai World Trade Centre playground is free – you may have to shell out a nominal fee for the use of some games. The option is up for grabs until September 21, from 8am to 12am at the World Trade Centre.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 10
IMG Worlds of Adventures is home to .5 million square feet of fun. Divided into seven themed zones - Marvel, Lost Valley, Cartoon Network, IMG Boulevard, The Haunted Hotel, IMG Kids Zone and Novo Cinemas – IMG is home to indoor rollercoasters, rides and the odd cartoon character.
Image Credit: