Dubai: Kuwait has announced a five-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha starting from Sunday, July 10 till Thursday July 14, local media reported. This means the people of Kuwait will enjoy a nine-day long weekend with work to be resumed on Sunday July 17.
According to the official Twitter account of the cabinet, all state bodies and ministries will cease operations during the official holiday.
Eid Al Adha will astronomically fall on July 9, 2022. This means July 8 will mark Arafat day, which is considered the most important and holiest day in the Islamic calendar. It is the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, and the day after is the first day of the major Islamic holiday of Eid Al Adha.
Eid Al Adha or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.
The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.