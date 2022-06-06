Organised and presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS is the perfect opportunity to rediscover the city and make the most of a packed calendar of shopping, dining, hotel and entertainment experiences for 10 weeks of summer family fun.

Huge variety

For its 25th anniversary edition, DSS will a host a variety of activities in Dubai’s malls to keep the kids entertained all day long in addition to unmissable retail sales and offers. In keeping with its name, surprises will be the talk of the summer with amazing prizes, must see pop-ups and special promotions. Mall lovers will be delighted to hear about the return of SHARE Millionaire and Daily Surprises, while the DSS 2022 Summer Restaurant Week is guaranteed to delight foodies and their families.

Dubai’s iconic characters, Modesh and Dana, will celebrate the 25th anniversary of DSS with a pop-up creation of their world at Dubai World Trade Centre. Modesh World, which will run from July 1 to August 28, will give kids a summer to remember with a multitude of entertaining and educational activities specially curated for families. Modesh and Dana will also make sure everyone is having fun this summer with special appearances at shows, events and malls across Dubai.

DSS will also give everyone plenty of chances to win incredible rewards with a variety of raffles, as well as offers in time for ‘Eid in Dubai — Eid Al Adha’ and the annual ‘Back to School’ campaigns.