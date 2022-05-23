Dubai: The residents of UAE will enjoy a long weekend in less than two months, as Eid Al Adha is getting closer.
According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, Eid Al Adha will astronomically fall on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
This means Friday, July 8 will mark Arafat day, which is considered the most important and holiest day in the Islamic calendar. It is the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage, and the day after is the first day of the major Islamic holiday of Eid Al Adha.
According to the UAE’s approved holiday calendar, Eid Al Adha holiday will be four days starting from Friday, July 8 till Monday, July 11 with work expected to resume on Tuesday, July 12. These dates are subject to confirmation by moon-sighting.
Eid Al Adha or the 'Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated throughout the Muslim world as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.
The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar.