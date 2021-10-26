Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia has administered more than 45 million COVID-19 vaccine shots through 587 centres across the Kingdom, it was announced by the Health Ministry on Monday.
The Kingdom is pushing ahead with its plan to inoculate at least 70 per cent of its 35 million population with the aim of achieving herd immunity this month, according to expert estimates.
Dr. Al Abd Al Aali, spokesperson of the ministry, said in his daily briefing more than 21.1 million people have completed vaccination with two doses, noting that studies and research confirmed that the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines may decrease over time, and that the booster dose enhances effectiveness.
“Booster doses are now available for those over 18 years of age, who have completed six months after the second dose,” he said.
The Kingdom recently introduced a series of preventive measures aimed at combatting the spread of coronavirus with limiting access to public places and private entities to only vaccinated people.
The Ministry of Health said on Monday 51 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 548,303, while the recoveries rose to 537,338 cases, after 56 patients recovered and the total number of deaths reached 8,780.