Washington: US President Joe Biden has decided to travel to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks and is expected to meet with the kingdom’s Crown Prince.

Biden’s first trip to the kingdom as president is likely to occur later this month but details have not been finalised, a person familiar with the planning told The Associated Press.

The White House on Thursday praised Saudi Arabia for its role securing an Opec pledge to pump more oil and the president himself lauded the Saudis for agreeing to a ceasefire extension in its eight-year old war with Yemen that was also announced on Thursday.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged what she said was Saudi Arabia’s role “in achieving consensus” within the oil producers’ bloc. She thanked the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Iraq as well.

Jean-Pierre also directly cited “the leadership of King Salman and the Crown Prince’’ in Thursday’s announcement of an extended UN ceasefire in Yemen.

The White House is weighing a Biden visit that would also include a meeting of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates — as well as Egypt, Iraq and Jordan, according to the person familiar with White House planning, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the yet-to-be finalised trip.

The visit would be aimed at bolstering relations with Saudi Arabia at a time when Biden is trying to find ways to lower gasoline prices in the United States.

Jean-Pierre would not confirm the Biden trip is planned but said: “What the president is focused on first and foremost is how his engagements with foreign leaders advance American interests. That’s as true with Saudi Arabia as anywhere else.” A senior White House official said Biden was looking for opportunities to meet leaders in the Middle East and he will do so “if he determines that its in the interests of the United States ... and that such an engagement can deliver results.”

The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN, quoting anonymous sources, said that Biden would go ahead with the long-rumoured Saudi stop on an upcoming trip.

Biden would be expected to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman during the visit.