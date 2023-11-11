Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, has urged an end to the siege on Gaza, emphasising the imperative for peace and stability in the region.
He advocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital during the extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.
Strongly condemning the ongoing Israeli aggression and forced displacement in Gaza, the Saudi Crown Prince held the occupation authorities solely responsible for crimes against the Palestinian people.
He emphasised the urgent need for a collective effort to provide humanitarian and relief aid to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Criticizing the Security Council and the international community for their failure to address Israeli violations, Mohammed bin Salman accused them of displaying double standards.
The Crown Prince reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to ending the war in Gaza, citing strenuous efforts to coordinate a cessation of military operations, and called for the immediate release of hostages while emphasizing the importance of preserving lives.