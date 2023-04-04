Dubai: The National Program for Reducing Food Loss and Waste in Saudi Arabia, one of the programmes under the General Food Security Authority (GFSA), revealed that approximately 600,000 tonnes of meat are wasted annually in Saudi Arabia.
This disclosure comes as the GFSA calls for a reduction of wastage.
Meat, considered a main component of meals in the country, is being wasted at an alarming rate. Breakdowns provided by the GFSA show more than 444,000 tonnes of poultry, over 22,000 tonnes of sheep meat, and more than 13,000 tonnes of camel meat are wasted. Additionally, over 41,000 tonnes of cow meat and more than 69,000 tonnes of fish are included in the wasted quantities.
According to the GFSA, reasons for this waste include buying food in large quantities, misusing offers, and preparing excessive amounts of food. The value of food waste in the Kingdom exceeds SR40 billion annually, with the percentage of food loss and waste reaching 33 per cent.
To address this issue, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO), represented by the National Program for Reducing Food Loss and Waste, has launched an awareness campaign to emphasise the importance of food diversification.
The campaign aimed to promote responsible consumption practices and encourage the adoption of solutions that contribute to reducing food waste.