Cairo: A mass of 3 kilos of hair has been removed from a female patient’s stomach at a Saudi hospital, local health authorities have said.
The Health Affairs Directorate in the area of Al Jouf in north Saudi Arabia added that the hair was removed in a “successful” operation at the King Abdulaziz Specialised Hospital.
The woman had been admitted into the hospital with severe pains in the abdomen, the directorate said on Twitter.
After she underwent necessary medical imaging and examinations, a hair mass weighing 3 kilos was found inside the stomach of the woman whose age was not given.
A medical team at the hospital decided to carry out surgery for her to remove the hair, authorities said
It was not clear how the hair gathered inside the stomach or how long the procedure took.