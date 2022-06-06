Dubai: Saudi Arabia has prepared more than 3,000 housing units and 250,000 hotel rooms in Mecca to receive Hajj pilgrims, local media reported.
According to Hani Ali Al Amiri member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah, the Kingdom has allocated more than 3,000 housing units and 250,000 world-class hotel rooms to receive Hajj pilgrims from inside and outside the country.
Al Amiri added that all hotels are committed to implementing health requirements and are continuously cleaning and sterilizing all facilities.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced it had received 955 pilgrims from Indonesia and Bangladesh. The first batch of this year’s Hajj season arrived on Saturday through Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah from Jakarta, comprising 450 pilgrims.
The ministry has instructed that all pilgrims must follow health instructions and comply with all precautionary measures to preserve their health and safety while performing the Hajj rituals.