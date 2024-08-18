Dubai: Saudi Arabia has arrested 19,989 violators of various laws following an extensive inspection campaign conducted by the Ministry of Interior from August 8 to August 14.

The campaign was aimed at enforcing compliance with residency, labour and border security laws across the Kingdom.

Among those arrested, 12,608 were related to residency issues, 4,519 pertained to border security and 2,862 involved breaches of labour laws.

Authorities also apprehended 913 individuals attempting to illegally cross the border into the Kingdom. Of those, 32 per cent were identified as Yemenis, 65 per cent as Ethiopians, and 3 per cent from other nationalities.

Additionally, 34 individuals were arrested for trying to leave the Kingdom unlawfully.

Nine people were detained for their roles in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators.

Currently, 15,803 expatriates are undergoing regulatory procedures. Of these, 5,028 have been directed to contact their embassies or consulates for the required travel documentation, 2,955 have been instructed to arrange their departure, and 11,361 have already been repatriated.

The Ministry of Interior has warned against facilitating illegal entry into the Kingdom.