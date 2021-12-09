Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is received by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha on December 8, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Qatar have said they agree to enhance their cooperation and coordination on all political issues with the aim of formulating common stances for security and stability in the region.

In a joint statement issued at the end of the two-day state visit of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to Qatar on Thursday, the two countries stressed their identical views over several political dossiers in the region.

The Kingdom and Qatar reaffirmed the need to collaborate and deal effectively with Iran’s nuclear and missile programme in a manner that contributes to achieving regional and international security and stability. They emphasised the principles of good neighbourliness and respect for UN resolutions and international legitimacy.

They underlined the significance of the outcomes of the AlUla Declaration of January 5, 2021, which stipulated the full implementation of the vision of King Salman that was approved by the Supreme Council at its 36th session in December 2015 in accordance with a specific timetable and careful follow-up.

They emphasised that they share the same views on pressing ahead with efforts that aim to arrive at a political solution in Yemen. Qatar lauded the Saudi initiative to end the crisis in Yemen.

On Lebanon, the two sides stressed the need for inclusive political and economic reforms to ensure Lebanon’s ability to overcome its crises, and confine arms to the legitimate state institutions.

They emphasised that Lebanon cannot be a launching pad for terrorist acts and an incubator for terrorist organisations and groups that target the region’s security and stability, and that it should not be a source of the drug scourge that threatens the safety of societies in the region and the world as well.

On Afghanistan, the Kingdom and Qatar stressed the need to support security and stability in Afghanistan and not allow it to turn into a safe haven for terrorists and extremists.