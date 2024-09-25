The United States said it will waive visa requirements for Qatar’s citizens, making it the first GCC and Arab country to clear the hurdle.
The US State Department and the Department of Homeland Security said Qatari citizens would be able to apply no later than December 1.
'Qatar’s fulfillment of the stringent security requirements to join the Visa Waiver Programme will deepen our strategic partnership and enhance the flow of people and commerce between our two countries,' US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.
Qatar cleared the 'stringent security requirements' to become the 42nd member of the visa waiver programme, the Department of Homeland Security announced.