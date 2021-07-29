Cairo: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad has ratified a law for the country’s first legislative elections due in October, according to the Qatari news agency QNA.
The law goes into effect as of the date of its issuance, the agency reported.
Earlier this month, the Interior Ministry announced forming a committee to supervise the October election of the Shura Council. No specific vote day has been set yet.
In the election, voters will elect 30 members of the 45-strong council. The emir will appoint 15 others. All of them were previously appointed by the emir.
The council offers consultation on draft laws.