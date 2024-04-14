Dubai: Heavy rainfall and severe flooding have disrupted daily life across Oman, with emergency teams rescuing residents and students trapped in floodwaters.

The Royal Oman Police has been actively responding to reports of people trapped in vehicles and buildings due to rising waters, it said.

Incidents include individuals stuck inside a vehicle in Wadi Al Shibbak in Izki, students in a school bus caught in a wadi on Kidd Road in Bahla, and a family of seven trapped in their home in Izki.

All the students from the stranded bus have been rescued with no injuries reported. However, the continuing adverse weather, characterized by thunderstorm cells and potential hail, poses risks.

The heavy rainfall began on Sunday morning as the nation returned to work after a five-day Eid Al Fitr break, leading to significant disruptions.

Widespread rain, with flowing wadis and even hailstones have been reported in some areas, particularly Al Mudhaibi due to the low-pressure system currently affecting Oman.

The National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) has been closely monitoring the situation and has activated the National Emergency Situations Management to coordinate response efforts.

They are working alongside the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) to manage the emergency effectively.

The Oman Meteorology Department has forecast continuous thunder showers across several governorates, raising concerns about potential flash floods in wadis and low-lying areas.

Residents and visitors are urged to adhere strictly to safety instructions and stay updated through official communications to navigate this challenging period safely.