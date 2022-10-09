Cairo: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman has issued a pardon for a total of 325 prisoners convicted in different cases on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday, the country’s official news agency ONA has reported.
Those pardoned included 141 foreigners, the agency added, quoting a source at the Royal Oman Police. No breakdown of their nationalities was given.
“The royal pardon coincides with the holy occasion of the Prophet’s birthday and out of care for their [prisoners’] families,” ONA said.