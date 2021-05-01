Muscat: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA Oman) issued a clarification recently saying that very limited flights between the Sultanate and India are operating to facilitate the return of Omani citizens in addition to shipping the necessary supplies to the Sultanate.
The flights also are engaged to transport Indian citizens wishing to return to their country, as the operating flights between the countries are subject to health requirements before travel and upon arrival, the statement read.
The CAA Oman in the clarification stated that the Indian Airlines flight (Air India Express) that arrived at Salalah Airport on Thursday coming from Kochi, had only three passengers on board, who were medical staff expected to arrive from India. The flight left Salalah airport an hour after its arrival with 100 passengers from the Indian community.
Denied entry
Oman suspended flights from India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan on April 26. Per a circular issued by Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), flights from these countries stand suspended till further notice in the wake of the spread of new mutant strain of COVID-19. Even travellers who have travelled to these countries 14 days prior to the booked date of journey to Oman are denied entry to Oman.
The huge crowd before the deadline of 6pm on the day the operations were being suspended prompted many citizens and residents to raise a hue and cry on allowing people from these countries to enter Oman.