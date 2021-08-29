Cairo: Kuwaiti religious authorities have suspended a muezzin from duty after he appeared in a video giving the call to prayer inside a mosque while wearing shorts and a T-shirt, local media reported.
The Ministry of Awqaf (religious endowments) responsible for mosques in Kuwait has also referred the muezzin to an interrogation, the online newspaper Al Majilis said.
The muezzin’s attire had triggered an outcry in the country, with detractors arguing that wearing the shorts is inappropriate for the status of the muezzin and sanctity of the mosque.
In June last year, Kuwait reopened mosques for congregational prayers after three months of closure due to the global coronavirus pandemic.