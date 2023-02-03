Dubai: In a major breakthrough, Kuwait has busted an international network and seized 15 million Lyrica pills and half a tonne of the drug in raw powder form, marking the largest ever bust of illegally obtained Lyrica in the country’s history, local media reported.
The drugs were in the possession of the “international gang” and were discovered during a raid supervised by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
Four individuals were arrested and a large number of tablet compression and manufacturing devices were also seized.
Authorities acted on a tip off that a gang was involved in obtaining the drug, both in tablet and powder form, and packaging it into capsules for sale.
The minister emphasized the need to fight against this dangerous drug and protect the country’s youth.
The drug bust is part of the efforts to tackle drug dealers and smugglers and to prevent the spread of drugs and intoxicants in the country.