Cairo: A Kuwaiti court had turned down a lawsuit filed to block the subscription live streaming service Netflix allegedly for showing entertainment violating the country’s traditions, local media has reported.
The ruling was passed by the Administrative Court, saying that the claimant has no interests in filing the suit, Al Anba newspaper has said.
The suit was filed months ago by Kuwaiti lawyer Abdulaziz Al Subaie, who said he would appeal against the court ruling soon.
He argued that a large segment of youngsters and adolescents are attracted to the service, saying they may be influenced by its content boosting “moral decline and homosexuality”.
Al Subaie’s suit against the Ministry of Media and the government Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority to ban the service was filed amid a huge controversy in the Arab world after Netflix showed “Ashab wal Aaaz” (Friends or Dearer) an Arabic version of “Perfect Strangers”. Critics have accused the film of inciting moral debauchery and homosexuality.