Cairo: More than 47,000 travel ban orders have been issued in Kuwait in the first 10 months of this year, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported, citing official figures.
The 47,512 ban orders have been imposed on Kuwaitis and expatriates since January until the end of October, added Al Qabas based on recent statistics from the Justice Ministry.
The reported bans marked a 17 per cent increase over the same period last year when 30,689 such bans were issued, the paper added, without providing a breakdown about related cases.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of around 4.6 million.