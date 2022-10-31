Dubai: More than 15,724 expats, who are 60 years old and above and do not hold university degrees, have so far left the country in less than a year, local media reported.
According to the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI), the number of expats 60 years old and above without a university degree totalled 82,598 in the middle of this year, compared to 98,598 in the same period in 2021.
This is an indication of the acceleration of the pace of demographic adjustment and elimination of labour market imbalances, Al Seyassah newspaper reported.
The number of expats 60 years old and above with university and postgraduate degrees who left the country reached 1,664 within this year; while their number in the middle of this year totalled 14,544, compared to 16,208 in the middle of 2021.