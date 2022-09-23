Cairo: A person, cleared of involvement in a 2015 suicide bombing of a Shiite mosque in Kuwait, has sued thousands of tweeters allegedly for slandering him, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The man, whose name was not disclosed, was acquitted of involvement in the deadly attack on Imam Al Sadeq Mosque that was claimed by the terrorist Islamic State group, leaving 27 dead.
The ex-defendant has filed lawsuits accusing around 4,000 tweeters of slandering him by posting tweets or retweeting against him, Al Anba newspaper quoted a security source as saying.
The claimant is a member of the stateless Bidoon community,
“Those against whom the suits are filed are summoned in groups to be questioned before the matter is referred to competent prosecution,” the source added.
“At the time of these tweets, some of them were aged between 15 and 17 years. Now they are over 20,” the source added. Most of them do not personally know the man.
The claimant had his picture previously published by the Interior Ministry as being an alleged owner of the car used by the bomber.
But the court later invalidated the allegation, acquitted him and ruled compensation in his favour, according to the report.