Dubai: Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah issued an Emiri decree on Wednesday, appointing Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah as deputy Emir during his absence from the country, according to Kuwait’s state news agency (Kuna).
Another Emiri decree was issued, appointing Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Al Sabah, Minister of Defence and acting Interior Minister, as deputy Prime Minister during the period the Prime Minister acts as the country’s deputy Emir.
Article No. 2 of the Emiri decree stipulates that “this procedure shall continue to apply until the appointment of a crown prince.”
The Kuwaiti constitution grants the country’s Emir a year to choose a crown prince and present him to the National Assembly (parliament) for allegiance in a special session with the approval of the majority of MPs.
The constitution also stipulates that the Emir shall appoint a deputy to exercise his powers in the event of his absence outside the country to act on his behalf.