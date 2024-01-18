Cairo: More than 30 expatriates face deportation from Kuwait in connection with involvement in banned gambling and alcohol manufacture, authorities have said.
Kuwaiti police said they had arrested 30 foreigners practising gambling during security raids in the governorates of Al Ahmadi and Al Farwaniya.
Undisclosed sums of money, mobile phones and lists associated with gambling were seized in the suspects’ possession.
“The arrested persons will be referred to the administrative deportation department in pursuit of the common good.”
Meanwhile, police arrested seven foreigners running two makeshift plants for manufacturing local alcohol in Kuwait City and Al Ahmadi.
The suspects included a woman. In the security crackdown, police also seized tools used for the illegal manufacture of alcohol including 181 barrels, 413 vials and four distillation devices.
The suspects are expected to be referred to the administrative deportation department, according to a security source.
Kuwait deported some 42,000 expatriates last year for violations of the country’s residence and labour laws as well as for involvement in crimes.
Kuwait has recently toughened measures against illegal foreign residents and warned that any expatriate covering up an unlawful resident will be deported too.
Kuwaiti individuals or companies employing illegals will face charges of unlawfully sheltering and covering up illegals.
Foreigners make up around 3.2 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million. The country is endeavouring to redress its population imbalance and replace foreign workers with its citizens as part of an employment policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation”.