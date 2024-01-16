Dubai: Kuwait is set to enjoy a three-day weekend as the Civil Service Commission has officially declared Thursday, February 8, a public holiday for Isra Wal Miraj.
All ministries, government bodies, public institutions, and agencies will be closed on the day, to enable citizens and residents to observe the significant religious event.
In a statement, the Civil Service Bureau confirmed that regular work will recommence on Sunday, February 11.
The bureau also noted that due to the special nature of certain agencies and entities, they have the discretion to adjust their holiday schedules in alignment with the public interest.
Isra Wal Miraj is an annual holiday on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab, according to the Hijiri calendar. It roughly translates as “Night Journey and Ascension”.
Al Isra Wal Miraj marks the night God took Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on a journey from Mecca to Jerusalem, and then to heaven. The journey was made in a single night, hence the name.
To mark occasion, Muslims offer optional prayers throughout the night. In some parts of the world, candles are lit and special lights are shone to signify Prophet Mohammad’s (PBUH) journey.