Cairo: Despite ongoing efforts to prioritize Kuwaiti employment, the Kuwait Municipality has unveiled a significant number of new jobs open to both citizens and expats. The annual budget report details 1,090 vacancies, including 36 positions in the funeral department specifically designated for expats to perform the ritual washing of the deceased and another 25 driver roles for hearses.
The report also outlines openings for accountants, engineers in architecture, electricity, and mechanics, but it remains unclear if these positions are also open to foreign applicants. Notably, administrative roles across the municipality's branches are reserved for Kuwaiti nationals.
The new budget, effective April 2024, allocates an estimated KD190 million for wages and compensation, representing a KD9 million increase compared to the current budget.
Kuwait boasts a public sector workforce of around 483,200, with foreigners making up 23% of this total – the highest proportion among Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Public Authority for Civil Information data from February 2024 puts the combined government and private sector workforce at 1.9 million, with 75% employed in the private sector. Meanwhile, expats currently constitute approximately 3.2 million of Kuwait's 4.6 million population, according to a recent census.
In recent years, Kuwait has intensified efforts to create jobs for its citizens, replace foreign employees, and address the demographic imbalance within the country.