Dubai: More than 1,000 expatriates were arrested in a security crackdown in first five days of the New Year for violating various laws in Kuwait.
The majority of those detained are now being processed for deportation, in accordance with the law.
The security campaigns, directed by Sheikh Talal Al Khaled, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, are part of a broader effort to deport illegal workers from the country.
Sheikh Talal Al Khaled has emphasised the need for these campaigns, highlighting the government’s commitment to upholding legal employment practices.
Earlier last year, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has reported the highest expatriate deportations for violating local laws.
According to statistics covering the period from January 1 to December 31, 42,892 expatriates were deported, including 17,701 women.
Of these, 42,265 were categorised as administrative deportations, which included 24,609 men and 17,656 women. Additionally, there were 627 judicial deportations, consisting of 582 men and 45 women.
The significant rise in the number of deportations has been attributed to the proactive security measures and campaigns carried out by the security services.