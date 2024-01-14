Dubai: Kuwait has deported 1,470 individuals for violating residency and employment regulations in 11 days. A security source said that the concerted action was taken by various sectors of the Ministry of Interior.
The source highlighted that these measures are part of a continuous initiative, with security campaigns ramping up to further identify and process violators across all regions of Kuwait.
Notably, in the last 10 days, the Residency Affairs Investigation Department alone has detained about 700 people through focused security operations targeting breaches of the Residency and Labor Law.
In response to the escalating number of residency and employment law violations, which surged past 40,000 in the new year, the Ministry of Interior has strengthened its directives.
A record-breaking 42,850 violators were apprehended and deported last year.