American Hospital Dubai has officially launched its Center for Surgical Simulation, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, which provides training to medical professionals in the UAE and the region.

A leader in robotic surgeries, American Hospital Dubai is currently training 20 Emirati surgeons in this advanced field. The programme, to be completed by the end of 2024, comprises an online introduction, step-by-step training on modules, work on simulators and modules dry box, and hands-on and cadaver training by internationally renowned, certified robotic surgeon trainers.

Having launched robotic surgery in 2020, American Hospital Dubai has conducted more than 1,500 surgeries. It is also the first private healthcare entity outside the US to gain accreditation for its Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery (COERS) from the prestigious US-based Surgical Review Corporation. The hospital set up the first robotic surgical training hub in the Middle East and Africa in partnership with Robotics Surgical Systems (RSS) and UK-based CMR Surgicals.

The multispecialty training programme has held dozens of training sessions, bringing next-generation skills to the region’s surgeons. Recently, surgeons from Egypt, South Africa, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Jordan, and Kuwait underwent the training programme that follows international standards and an accredited curriculum. It supported hospital trainees with multispecialty tutoring in urology, OB-GYN, orthopaedics, spinal and general surgery.

This training initiative is another step in American Hospital Dubai’s mission to promote robotic surgical upskilling, enhance the region’s healthcare quality through education and give back to society.

Boon for patients

The growing significance of robotic surgery in enabling delicate and complex procedures with greater precision and several benefits, including fewer complications, faster healing and recovery, makes it a boon for patients wanting enhanced and safe surgical outcomes.

The hospital deploys several state-of-the-art robotic surgical systems, including the 4th Generation Da Vinci Xi Surgical Robot and the cutting-edge ROSA Knee System for advanced knee procedures. It is the first healthcare provider to bring the Versius Robot Surgical System and the Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic Guidance System for spinal procedures to the UAE.

“American Hospital Dubai has consistently promoted progress in its mission of healthcare education,” said Dr Tarek Dufan, Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Radiation Oncology at American Hospital Dubai. “Our robotic surgery training programme is an endeavour with a far-reaching impact, enabling medical professionals in the region to raise the bar of surgical excellence and enhance patient outcomes, and we will remain focused on this goal.”

Commending on the robotic surgery training programme and the centre’s role, Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said, “We are proud to head towards this milestone in our progress as a healthcare educator. American Hospital Dubai is committed to raising the region’s healthcare skill quotient through knowledge and expertise sharing.