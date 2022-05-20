Cairo: Kuwait’s labour authorities have delayed a move to replace more foreigners with citizens in the private sector as part of an employment known as “Kuwaitisation” in the country, a local newspaper has reported.
The delay decision was taken by the board of the state Public Authority of Manpower (PAM) to provide time for further studies on the rates of envisaged Kuwaitisation, “appropriate proposals” and the labour market scene, Al Rai added, citing close sources.
“According to the delayed plan, there was no specific percentage to increase the numbers of Kuwaitis employed by the private sector. But the increase varies from one sector to another,” the sources added.
The sources said that the government’s resignation came as an additional factor prompting the delay decision.
In April, the government of Sabah Al Khalid tendered its resignation. Earlier this month, a royal decree was issued accepting the resignation and asking the government to continue in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed.
“The PAM seeks to consolidate presence of young Kuwaitis in different institutions of the private sector as part of enhanced human development,” the sources said.
They added that major economic sectors, mainly banks, have met Kuwaitiation targets.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
In recent months, there have been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment along accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.