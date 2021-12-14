Cairo: Kuwait’s top appeals court has ordered the Interior Ministry to pay KD4,000 in compensation for a Kuwaiti woman arrested allegedly for imitating the other sex.
The Court of Cassation explained that police had arrested the woman “without justification” and charged them with committing a “flawed act violating their duties,” Al Jarida newspaper reported.
The final verdict comes in response to a contestation filed by the Interior Ministry against the compensation ruling earlier issued by an appeals court.
Police said the woman was caught in the act of imitating the other sex for sporting short hair and wearing a jeans and a T-shirt.
The case dates back to 2012 when policemen arrested the woman allegedly for imitating the other sex and kept her in custody pending investigations. She was later released due to lack of evidence and inapplicability of charges.
Later, the woman filed a lawsuit demanding KD12,000 in compensation from police.
Initially, a first instance court awarded her KD3,000 in compensation, a ruling appealed by both the claimant and the Interior Ministry. In response, the appeals court raised the compensation sum to KD8,000 that was later lowered to KD4,000.