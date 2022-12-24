Cairo: A Kuwaiti court had ordered a citizen to pay KD500,000 ($1.6 million) to settle an overdue bill with a carpet dealer, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The case is related to a 2012 deal involving 56 Iranian-made carpets struck between the defaulter and a Kuwaiti merchant, Al Anba added, quoting a lawyer for the trader.
The carpets were valued at KD339,300 for which the buyer issued a signed cheque. But the trader found that it was a dud cheque, prompting him to report the case to police.
Later, a misdemeanor court sentenced the defendant to three years in prison on charges of issuing a bouncy cheque.
In a related case, an appeal court ordered the defendant to pay KD500,000 to the carpet dealer including the overdue bill and interest rates on the long-withheld payment.