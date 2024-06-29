Kuwaiti government plans transition to paperless operations

Additionally, the government is in the process of drafting an agreement with Microsoft, following a similar partnership established with Google last year. This collaboration is expected to significantly bolster Kuwait's technological and informational infrastructure, focusing on cybersecurity enhancements to protect against hackers and other electronic threats.

The initiative also includes plans to develop a world-class data centre and enhance the country's cybersecurity measures. Another key component of this digital shift is the preparation and training of national cadres. Approximately 5,000 university students will be enrolled in specialized courses before graduation, equipping them with the necessary skills to enter the labour market as qualified technicians immediately.