Cairo: Kuwait has urged members of the public to report any displays or promotion of the 'pride flag' or other symbols of the LGBT community, the latest step in the country against perceived promotion of homosexuality.
“Inform us about the flag or any signs or phrases inviting or suggesting a violation of public morals," the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and Industry tweeted.
The ministry pointed out that the “violating” flag features six colours while that of the rainbow has seven colours.
Earlier this month, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said it summoned the acting US charge d’s affaires after the embassy had posted tweets supporting LGBT rights.
The ministry handed the US diplomat a memorandum confirming Kuwait’s rejection of the postings.
The US embassy had posted a pair of tweets in Arabic and English showing the flag symbolising the LGBTQI community along with a quote attributed to President Joe Biden saying: “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.”
The tweets sparked outrage in Kuwait and triggered calls for the Foreign Ministry to take action.
Kuwait was also among a dozen of Muslim countries that this month banned the screening of Disney’s animated film “Lightyear” for featuring a lesbian kiss.
Homosexuality is strictly prohibited in Islam.