Cairo: A Kuwaiti professional unionist has urged the country’s government to increase salaries of civil servants to help them cope with the rising cost of living amid global economic woes.
Khalid Al Barrak, the deputy chairman of the National Employees’ Union, said the salary rise should be commensurate with the “marked rise” in prices seen in Kuwait and other parts of the world.
“There is a big disparity [in pay] for civil servants holding the same education degree, but they are working in different places,” added Al Barak, who also heads the workers’ union at the Higher Education Ministry.
“This makes them feel frustrated as they are unable to meet their families’ life needs,” he was quoted by Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida as saying.
There was no immediate comment from the government in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people, mostly foreigners.
The Ukraine war, now in its 10th month, has made economic ripples across the world, triggering hikes in prices of food and energy.