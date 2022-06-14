Cairo: Ten expatriate women and a male doorkeeper will be deported from Kuwait after they were caught involved in immoral acts, a local newspaper has said.
The vice squad arrested the women from different nationalities and an Asian keeper of a building covering them up during a raid in Hawalli governorate, Al Anba added, quoting the ministry said. The offenders will be deported.
Earlier this week, Al Anba reported that instructions had been issued to the Kuwaiti Criminal Security Sector to firmly deal with prostitution offences and deport any expatriate doorman of a building where immoral acts are caught without the guard having earlier reported them to authorities.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
Kuwaiti police have recently mounted a security clampdown on illegal expatriates as part of efforts to expose violators of the country’s residency and labour laws.
Around 654 violators have been rounded up in in the week-long campaigns, Al Anba reported.
The same paper said last month that Kuwaiti authorities are likely to impose penalties on sponsors of foreigners who came to the country on visit visas and have not left in violation of rules. The penalties could include a two-year ban on those sponsors for obtaining any sponsorship visas.